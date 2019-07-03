Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$74.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.64.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. CSFB decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$95.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.48 on Friday, reaching C$52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,801. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$42.38 and a 1-year high of C$95.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.15.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

