Canadian National Railway to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.32 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.12.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $94.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $729,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3982 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

