Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce $14.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.69 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $11.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $63.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.27 million to $64.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.52 million, with estimates ranging from $66.77 million to $74.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 68.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 115,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSWC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 73,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 109.86%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

