Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 0.7%

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.35, 5,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 185,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

