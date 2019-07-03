Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of CATY opened at $35.68 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 152,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 179,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.