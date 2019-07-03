Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.57. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 17,921.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the first quarter worth $6,721,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1,641.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

