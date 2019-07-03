Chainlink (LINK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $202.74 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00029708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io and IDEX. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $202.74 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00273958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.01711329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00149911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000569 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Huobi, Radar Relay and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.