Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.77. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 20 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 million, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

