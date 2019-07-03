Chardan Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Chardan Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a report issued on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASMB. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

ASMB stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $366.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.01. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 671.48%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

