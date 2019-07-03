CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to announce $7.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.24 billion and the lowest is $7.44 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $8.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $29.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.74 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.48 billion to $30.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CNHI. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,954. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.38. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,786,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after buying an additional 3,408,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 7,571,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after buying an additional 757,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,322,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,492,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,647,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after buying an additional 885,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,776,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after buying an additional 174,928 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

