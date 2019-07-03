Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post sales of $15.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.49 million. Codexis reported sales of $13.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $70.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.14 million to $71.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $89.42 million, with estimates ranging from $84.90 million to $97.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

In other news, SVP James Lalonde sold 19,999 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $372,981.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Codexis by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Codexis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,884,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,171,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,026,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,833 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Codexis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 225,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,267. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.81 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

