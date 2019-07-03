Coin Lion Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $7,137.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00273110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.86 or 0.01708654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00149150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00029596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

