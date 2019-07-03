Comparing Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Mateon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MATN)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seattle Genetics and Mateon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics 1 2 10 0 2.69 Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $84.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. Given Seattle Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seattle Genetics is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics -17.52% -16.09% -13.75% Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -256.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Mateon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics $654.70 million 16.95 -$222.69 million ($1.65) -41.70 Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.74 million N/A N/A

Mateon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seattle Genetics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Seattle Genetics has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seattle Genetics beats Mateon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas. It also conducts various clinical trials to evaluate the combination of ADCETRIS and nivolumab to treat patients with relapsed or refractory, or transplant-ineligible, advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma; relapsed or refractory B-cell and T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas; second-line Hodgkin lymphoma; and relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as to treat Hodgkin lymphoma in patients with age 60 years or older. In addition, the company develops Enfortumab vedotin, ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody to treat bladder cancer, and ovarian and lung cancers; Tucatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. Further, it develops early-stage clinical product candidates comprising ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SGN-CD48A; SEA-BCMA for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and SGN-2FF for patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Unum Therapeutics, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

