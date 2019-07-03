Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Director Sells $81,000.00 in Stock

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ruth Ann Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of Conagra Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 5,551,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868,648. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

