Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Trading 12% Higher

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV)’s share price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24, 110,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 171,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Correvio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 375.42% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Correvio Pharma by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,788,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Correvio Pharma by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 333,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Correvio Pharma by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 227,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Correvio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORV)

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

