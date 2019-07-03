Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $269.13

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $269.13 and last traded at $269.13, with a volume of 73925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.47.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $6,938,835. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

