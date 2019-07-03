Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price was down 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.59, approximately 26,277,684 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,521,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 150,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,747,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Volatier acquired 434,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,993. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 156,808,896 shares of company stock worth $1,827,304,250 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coty by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,881,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,720,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,208,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,912 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Coty by 3,576.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,556 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coty by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,578,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,305 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

