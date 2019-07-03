Couchain (COU) Market Capitalization Reaches $83,571.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Couchain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Couchain has a market cap of $83,571.00 and approximately $35,525.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.20 or 0.05567984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035283 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000254 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012822 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

