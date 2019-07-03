Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $59.34, 2,237,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,514,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

CREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.78 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -393.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $120,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,442 shares in the company, valued at $507,110.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cree by 501.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

