Critical Comparison: Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) and Focus Financial Partners (NYSE:FOCS)

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Legg Mason and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 2 3 4 0 2.22 Focus Financial Partners 0 4 2 0 2.33

Legg Mason currently has a consensus price target of $32.38, indicating a potential downside of 13.39%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $41.80, indicating a potential upside of 49.98%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Legg Mason.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legg Mason and Focus Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $2.90 billion 1.12 -$28.51 million $3.04 12.30 Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million 2.12 -$590,000.00 $0.99 28.15

Focus Financial Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legg Mason. Legg Mason is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Legg Mason and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason -0.98% 7.30% 3.53% Focus Financial Partners -3.12% 21.17% 4.70%

Dividends

Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Focus Financial Partners does not pay a dividend. Legg Mason pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Legg Mason has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Legg Mason shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Legg Mason shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

