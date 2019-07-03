Crystal Clear (CCT) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Crystal Clear token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Crystal Clear has a market cap of $23,898.00 and $53.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crystal Clear alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00274412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.76 or 0.01702710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00151611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear was first traded on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,423,973 tokens. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crystal Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crystal Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.