Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cubic from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.72.

Cubic stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85. Cubic has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.44. Cubic had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.25 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,371 shares of company stock worth $742,609. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cubic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

