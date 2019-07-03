CVB Financial Corp. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. FIG Partners downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CVB Financial by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 146,887 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 50,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,161.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 24,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $522,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,421.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,758 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

