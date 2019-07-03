David Rugg Acquires 5,000 Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Stock

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) insider David Rugg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,950 ($6,468.05).

David Rugg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Rugg bought 10,000 shares of Christie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,936.10).

On Friday, June 21st, David Rugg bought 10,000 shares of Christie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,413.43).

Shares of LON CTG opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.64. Christie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

