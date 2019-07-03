DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of DBVT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 279,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,120. The company has a market cap of $522.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

