DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.68 per share, with a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,272.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $840,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,395 and sold 138,922 shares valued at $7,631,805. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 474,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 641,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.