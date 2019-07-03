Diplomat Pharmacy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,017 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,435,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 395,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 830,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 454,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 44,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of DPLO stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $442.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.06. Diplomat Pharmacy has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

