Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $45.53

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.27, but opened at $45.53. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 3,592,649 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 358.0% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 112,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 88,133 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

