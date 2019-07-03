district0x Market Cap Hits $9.53 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One district0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Gate.io and OKEx. During the last week, district0x has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $718,990.00 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00274496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.29 or 0.01707760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00150706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030107 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000564 BTC.

About district0x

district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io, Liqui, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox, Bittrex, HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

