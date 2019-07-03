Docademic Price Up 3% Over Last Week (MTC)

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Docademic token can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Coinall, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last seven days, Docademic has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Docademic has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $294,905.00 worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.96 or 0.05556213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000242 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012782 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Docademic

Docademic is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,717,261 tokens. The official message board for Docademic is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. Docademic’s official website is mtc.docademic.com. Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Docademic Token Trading

Docademic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Sistemkoin, YoBit, OKEx, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, LBank, CoinBene and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Docademic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Docademic using one of the exchanges listed above.

