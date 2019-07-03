Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) to announce sales of $5.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.42 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $28.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $33.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.46 million, with estimates ranging from $55.37 million to $112.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.20% and a negative net margin of 521.67%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOVA. BidaskClub raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 427,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,964.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,775 shares of company stock worth $138,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 14,705.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOVA traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 703,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,256. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.