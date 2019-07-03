EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ECC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 98,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.56. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is 150.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 136,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 71,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,115,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

