Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $7.01. Educational Development shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 5.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

