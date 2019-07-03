Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $943.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $53,562.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,354.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $143,970.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,184 shares of company stock worth $25,078,098. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.40. The stock had a trading volume of 760,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,117. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

