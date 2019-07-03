Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $22.27 million and approximately $327,063.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.01023865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000386 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,749,984 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.