Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $356.04. Electra Private Equity shares last traded at $348.48, with a volume of 14,948 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on Electra Private Equity from GBX 423 ($5.53) to GBX 407 ($5.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $133.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.58.

Electra Private Equity Company Profile (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

