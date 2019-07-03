Engagement Token (ENGT) Reaches Market Cap of $115,475.00

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Engagement Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex. In the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Engagement Token has a total market capitalization of $115,475.00 and $26,170.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00274966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.01710087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00149826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00029649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Engagement Token Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken.

Engagement Token Token Trading

Engagement Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engagement Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Engagement Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

