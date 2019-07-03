Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Estee Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $14.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $14.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $16.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $173.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.82.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $465,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,036,232 shares of company stock valued at $505,105,319 in the last ninety days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 509.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $184.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,824. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $185.91. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

