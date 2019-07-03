Esther Lem Sells 50,000 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $1,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 258,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,193,504.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Esther Lem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $1,816,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $1,790,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,500.00.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 776,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,117. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 449.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Chegg by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,636,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,618,000 after acquiring an additional 769,776 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its position in Chegg by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 6,946,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,413,000 after acquiring an additional 301,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chegg by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,859,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after acquiring an additional 508,963 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

