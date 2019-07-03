Ethereum Cash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $343.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Cash has a total market cap of $91,806.00 and $343.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.66 or 0.01703707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00151474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Token Profile

Ethereum Cash launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

