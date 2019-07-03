European Assets Trust NV (LON:EAT) Plans €0.02 Dividend

European Assets Trust NV (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EAT stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 113.50 ($1.48). 373,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,591. European Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company has a quick ratio of 96.97, a current ratio of 96.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.67. The company has a market cap of $404.71 million and a PE ratio of 24.15.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust NV is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

