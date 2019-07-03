Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.56 Million

Analysts expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to post sales of $76.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.60 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $315.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $321.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $368.48 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $382.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eventbrite to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In related news, Director Andrew Dreskin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Omer Cohen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,501,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,714 shares of company stock worth $6,057,449. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 379.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 731,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 579,380 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $24,442,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,291. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.