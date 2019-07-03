Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Evertec alerts:

In other Evertec news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 27,940 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $821,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,312.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the first quarter worth $778,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the fourth quarter worth $3,373,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 421.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 115,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,249. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Evertec has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 61.11% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.