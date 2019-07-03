Everus (EVR) Price Tops $0.0333

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 130.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Everus has a total market capitalization of $15.01 million and approximately $8,720.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.43. Over the last week, Everus has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.27 or 0.05538681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000250 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,099,568 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

