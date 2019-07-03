Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVK. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.90 ($35.93).

EVK opened at €25.84 ($30.05) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.90. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

