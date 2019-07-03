FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post $17.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.81 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $71.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.35 billion to $73.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.40 billion to $75.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.26.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of FedEx by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.42. 1,149,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,960. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FedEx has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $259.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

