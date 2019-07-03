Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.50

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 150948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27.

Fiore Gold Company Profile (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.