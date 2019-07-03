Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Sells $140,800.00 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FSCT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 381,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 105.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

