Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 164.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.51.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 18.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.