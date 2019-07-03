Friendz (FDZ) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, BitMart and IDEX. Friendz has a market cap of $2.31 million and $49,569.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,137,860,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,441,963 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

